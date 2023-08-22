ASHLEY — The Ashley-Hudson Festival returns at the end of this month. With a variety of activities, the three-day long event has something for everyone. Locations are across the two towns.
Sunset Park, Ashley, and Hardy Park, Hudson, are the two primary venues for the weekend. Parking is available at Sunset Park, Smiley Park and Ashley Community Center.
Visit Ashley-Hudson Festival on Facebook for more information. Below is a schedule of events for the festival:
Friday, Aug. 25
6 p.m. — Pet dress up and bike decorating contest at Hardy Park
6:30 p.m. — Pet and Bike Parade at Hardy Park
6-11 p.m. — Slowpitch Softball Tournament at Sunset Park
8 p.m. to midnight — Beer Tent featuring ReKt at Thirty3, gates open at 6 p.m.
9:30 p.m. — Blue Light Parade starting at the Ashley-Hudson Volunteer Fire Department
Saturday, Aug. 26
8 a.m. — 5K walk and run at Smiley Park, sign up at runsignup.com
8-10 a.m. — Ashley-Hudson Volunteer Fire Department pancake breakfast
10 a.m. — 8 p.m. — Slowpitch softball tournament at Sunset Park
10 a.m. — Parade lineup at Hardy Park
11 a.m. — Parade from Hardy Park to Gonser Avenue, Beer Tent at Thirty3
Noon — Circus at Sunset Park
12:30 p.m. — Barbeque cook-off at Ashley-Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, entries are required to be on the judging table at this time
Noon to 3 p.m. — Barney Muggers Street Band at Thirty3
Noon to 4 p.m. — Petting zoo at Sunset Park
Noon to 5 p.m. — Bouncy houses, waterslides, archery tag, barrel rides, dunk tank, saw dust pile and face painting at Sunset Park, $5 wristbands required
Noon to 6 p.m. — Food trucks and craft vendors at Sunset Park
2 p.m. — Bingo, circus, cornhole (registration at 1:30 p.m., $20 per team) at Sunset Park
3-6 p.m. — The Hudnalls at Thirty3
4 p.m. — Circus at Sunset Park
5-7:30 p.m. — The Earthtones Live at Hartland Winery
6-8 p.m. — Cruise-in and DJ at Thirty3
8 p.m. to midnight — Beer tent featuring Animal Command at Thirty3
Dusk — Fireworks at Sunset Park
Sunday, Aug. 27
10:30 a.m. — Church hosted by Shiloh House of Prayer at Sunset Park
11 a.m. — Beer Tent at Thirty3
Noon to 2 p.m. — Line dancing at Thirty3
2-4 p.m. — Singo bingo at Thirty3
5 p.m. — Wing eating contest at Thirty3
