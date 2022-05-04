ANGOLA — The delicious adventures of “Willy Wonka” and his chocolate factory light up the Fremont High School stage Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults and $8 for students sold at the door.
This scrumdidilyumptious musical is guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.
As Willy Wonka stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Whoever comes with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.
Filling Wonka’s shoes is a big role but junior Lauren Teeple has taken on the challenge.
“I really admire Gene Wilder as an actor and I think it’s cool being able to kind of put my own spin on classic roles like this. I also really love the songs from the show, so I’m just really excited to do that,” said Lauren.
The decision to perform “Willy Wonka” was given to the director Betsy Fowler by the students. The students came to her with the idea and she let them run with it. “So they thought it might be fun, love the colors, all the candy. They just thought it would be a good show,” said Fowler.
This weekend there will be plenty of candy and characters to see. Each actor brings something new to the performance and the seniors are ready to commence their last performance.
Senior Jannessa Ritter said, “ I normally don’t do roles like Veruca’s mother. Normally my characters are either more motherly or more the jokester part of it. I’m not used to playing someone that’s stern yet scared and I think it’s interesting for me to get out of my comfort zone with it.”
The production has also made adjustments to Willy Wonka to give a more modern twist on the classic characters Mike Teavee and Mrs. Teavee.
“I think the most exciting part is kind of getting to be the more modern character, as Mrs. Teavee, who is kind of obsessed with their phones and get to portray like what we already see every single day.”
Many actors get the chance to play multiple roles, roles out of their comfort zone and make their own creative decisions. The production is completely student ran and Fowler allows the students to make each production their own. Given these opportunities the students have expressed their excitement to perform.
“I think I’m most excited to be playing two different roles because I’m playing Mrs. Bucket, and Mrs. Beauregard and they’re completely different characters. So on one side of the table, I get to be just very depressed and sad, said Morgan Metroff. “Then in the other role I get to be extremely sassy, but I can’t control my kid at all. I just think it’s really exciting to play two characters.”
Senior Ellie Kuespert is ready for her final performance on the FHS stage and feels enthusiastic about her final character.
“I think my favorite part about playing Grandpa Joe is partially because I like the voice part. I’m a female tenor, so that’s kind of cool that I get to sing in the lower range. It was kind of a challenge,” said Ellie Kuespert. “He’s kind of a goofy little guy, so I think it’s kind of a lot of fun to have a positive role to go out with.”
