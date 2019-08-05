ORLAND — This year’s Super Cruise in Orland will go to a cause close to the event organizer’s heart.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, rain or shine, the biggest collector vehicle gathering of the season is planned along the main drag in Orland. Participants will receive special dash plaques sponsored by Harold Chevrolet.
Cruise-ins, a downtown tradition headed by Orland resident Ron Grable, are held the third Tuesday of the month, May through September, starting at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
During the Super Cruise, participants can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in the memory of Nan Grable, who passed away April 4. Nan enjoyed the cruise-ins and often attended with Ron. Married for 53 years, the Grables were former Auburn residents. They have two sons and a daughter-in-law, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“The past five years have been full of turmoil for my family as we grappled with the effects of Alzheimer’s — the cruelest disease I know,” says an April 15 tribute written by Grable’s grandson’s wife, Brittney Grable of Toledo. “We watched in terror and disbelief as she began to forget. Our hearts broke a little more each time we saw her and she remembered less, until she eventually forgot each one of us.”
The only one Nan never forgot was Ron.
“I thought I knew quite a bit about Alzheimer’s,” said Ron. “It’s a very complicated disease.”
The funds that are donated during the Super Cruise will assist the Alzheimer’s Association in providing care, support and research. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. It causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.
As her health declined, Nan required care only available through a full-time nursing facility. Ron stayed by her side at the Angola nursing home despite unpredictable emotions and related health issues.
“I can tell you first hand, it’s a terrible disease,” Ron said grimly.
Brittney’s entire tribute can be read at bit.ly/2OWHQSL.
Cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles are welcomed to participate in the Super Cruise, which will include deejay music by Retro Radio, sponsored by Miller Poultry. Orland businesses offer discounts to those who register for the cruise-in and there is food and door prizes.
Participants come from throughout the tri-state area. Even though it rained, 109 vehicles joined last year’s Super Cruise.
