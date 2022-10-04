ANGOLA — The woman who allegedly struck two boys walking on C.R. 275N on Saturday night, killing one of them, was on her way home from getting a carryout order from one of the restaurants near the Four Corners area of Lake James.
Hope Ann Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, is facing three felony charges for allegedly striking the boys on C.R. 275N. The two hit were Wayden Bennett, 13, Angola, who died from his injuries on Monday, and Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, who sustained a head laceration and was treated at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola and has since been released.
Richmond was found after an anonymous tipster called the Steuben County Sheriff's Department to report seeing a 2012 Jeep Liberty that appeared to match a description put out by police earlier in the day on Monday. She was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m.
The Jeep was found in the 4000 block of North S.R. 827, at the home of Richmond's significant other, court records said.
Initially Richmond said she thought she struck a trash can in the road, said a probable cause affidavit filed in court. Then she claimed she had hit a deer but later realized it must have been the boys after catching the news Monday morning.
Later Richmond told police that she had lied to them and indeed did hit the boys but feared for what might happen to her so she said nothing.
As she was being transported to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office for an interview with investigators, Detective Jordan Trippe asked if Richmond was OK, which is standard.
"Hope replied 'as good as can be for someone who hit two kids,'" court records said.
During the interview with police on Monday night, Richmond said she attempted to coverup the fact that she had struck the boys, court records say.
"Through the course of the interview Hope disclosed that she attempted to conceal she was the person that struck the (children) on country road 275 by removing dents, removing the broken passenger mirror and by wiping blood from her vehicle," the probable cause affidavit said.
Richmond used towels that Detective Austin Rowlands saw inside the home to clean blood off her Jeep.
"Rowlands asked Hope if the blue and white towel (visible in the kitchen) was the towel she used and Hope said it was. Hope said that she used multiple tools as well as towels to conceal the vehicle was involved in the crash that killed (Wayden)," court records said.
Richmond's efforts to cover up the damage and blood from the crash resulted in a Level 6 felony charge of obstruction of justice. That was in addition to a Level 4 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.
Should Richmond be found guilty and sentenced consecutively on all three counts, she faces a maximum prison sentence of 17 years.
In court on Tuesday, Magistrate James Burns set Richmond's bail at $16,000 at the request of Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Frey.
Burns appointed attorney Benjamin Nordmann as public defender to represent Richmond in the proceedings, which will be heard in Steuben Circuit Court. Nordmann represented Richmond in a driving while intoxicated case in DeKalb County that she pleaded guilty to in 2019.
Richmond's next date in court is Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. for a pretrial hearing.
