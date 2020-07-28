BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It was anything but a normal senior year for the Prairie Heights Class of 2020, but during their commencement Friday night, they celebrated being a class of firsts.
After all, they were the first senior class with an extended spring break, the first senior class to have to complete nine weeks via e-learning or paper packets and, of course, the first senior class to graduate on the football field instead of in the gym.
They were also the first class to have an osprey flying over their ceremony, as the bird has built a nest on one of the football field light towers.
Each graduate received four tickets for family members to attend the ceremony. Others were invited to watch a live stream of the ceremony on Facebook. A video from the ceremony is available at https://youtu.be/tPZwlIjpLx8.
Class Treasurer Morgan Bachelor opened the ceremony and welcomed everyone, taking a moment to acknowledge all those who helped the seniors along the way.
“I know I speak for the entire class of 2020 when I say we couldn’t have made it this far without the advice and encouragement of all of you,” she said.
In her salutatory address, salutatorian Lindsey Scheidler said school has taught them, among other things, to persevere through whatever life has to throw at you.
She encouraged her classmates to take advantage of every opportunity and to never forget to live life on your own terms.
“We were all unaware that March 13, 2020 would be our last day of opening and closing our locker, frantically looking to borrow a ChromeBook charger, saying ‘hi’ to some of your favorite teachers in the hallway and walking down that hall with some of your classmates that have been by your side the last 13 years,” she said. “Although it all may seem cheesy, it’s the reason every one of us need to live in the moment and not take for granted what we have experienced.”
She also read a message her grandmother, Emily Dunafin, wrote to the class of 2020.
The message reflected on changes the Class of 2020 has seen since the students were born, and reminds the class to stay strong, congratulating them for all they have accomplished.
Valedictorian Amy German began her speech saying how thankful she was to be able to stand there and speak, especially with so many surrounding schools postponing graduation, canceling or taking their ceremonies online.
She began researching for her own speech by looking at past valedictorian speeches, but realized that nothing else quite fit because the Class of 2020 has gone through so much that others never experienced.
“I’m not going to pull inspirational messages from the internet or be typical and quote someone famous because nothing about this year has been typical,” she said. “We’ve experienced a lot of firsts this year instead of experiencing the usual lasts of high school.”
Regardless, she said, the class adapted and overcame.
“We are right here and ready to take adult society by storm,” she said. “I cannot wait to see how we create the new definition of normal when we leave here.”
Principal Jeremy Swander congratulated the class on all of its hard work and accomplishments in helping the school be recognized with numerous awards, including being recognized as a four-star school for the first time in school history.
He also joked about being the first class to be possibly attacked by the pterodactyl nesting near the field — also known as the osprey that calls one of the field lights her home.
After each student had their name read and their diploma presented, class Vice President Mike Perkins gave a quick closing address and the class then circled for a unity ceremony.
In traditional years, the unity ceremony sees the students lighting candles in the gym but since 2020 is anything but traditional, the class instead listened to their class song and blew bubbles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.