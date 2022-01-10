Health Department hosting night clinic
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Health Department is hosting this clinic later in the day so people can get a variety of immunizations into the evening hours.
This clinic, which will offer COVID-19 vaccines and all childhood immunizations, will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
It will run from 1-7 p.m.
People need to schedule appointments by calling 668-1000, ext. 1500.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is urging its patrons to use this clinic.
