INDIANAPOLIS — Downward revisions of how unemployment data is calculated has resulted in extremely low unemployment rates for the counties in northeast Indiana.
Rates that might be considered impossible or perhaps a generational low were recorded in October, leaving some counties with rates less than 2%, including LaGrange County, which shares the lead for Indiana's lowest rate at 1.5%.
Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties in northeast Indiana are tied for ninth lowest in the state at 1.8%.
"One month does not make a trend. These are initial numbers so we will need to see if they are revised over the months to come and if more people decide to work. With a healthy stock market resulting in comfortable retirement account balances, luring back retirees may be a difficult proposition," said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Indiana’s unemployment rate for September, which stood at 4.0% when released on Oct. 22, has since been revised downward to 3.5% by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Bureau said unemployment statistical models used to calculate labor force data have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective October 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics changed its approach to detecting and adjusting for outliers in monthly statewide data. The distortions made to January-August statewide labor force estimates will be modified during the annual benchmarking process in February 2022.
"These unemployment numbers are showing just how tight the labor market is right now, at least when it comes to people actively seeking work. Growth will need to come from new people entering the workforce — retirees who opt to return, students who decide to take on a job, mothers who go back to paid employment," Blakeman said.
The downward revisions have left Indiana counties with some of the lowest unemployment rates ever. The highest rates in the state were in Howard and Lake counties at 4.2%.
Even at 2.5%, Allen County's October unemployment rate landed it in the top third of the state for the highest rates.
At 2.3%, Noble County is tied for 35th highest in the state. At the other end, where most of northeast Indiana lies, the lowest one-third of the state's counties have less than 2.0% unemployed.
LaGrange County stands out among the revisions. There were only 311 people estimated to be unemployed in October, down from a reported 317 in September. Both months are now listed as 1.5% for the unemployment rate.
Here's a roundup of where the six counties in the KPC Media Group coverage came in for October after the revisions:
• Allen County's October rate was 2.5%, down from a revised 2.9% in September.
• DeKalb County's October unemployment rate was 1.9% down from a revised 2.2% in September.
• LaGrange County had an unemployment rate of 1.5% in October, unchanged from its revised 1.5% rate in September.
• Noble County's unemployment rate was 2.3% in October, down from the revised September figure of 2.6%.
• Steuben County had an unemployment rate of 1.8%, down from the revised estimate of 1.9% in September.
• Whitley County's unemployment rate was 1.8%, down from September's revised figure of 2.0%.
Here are the unemployment rates that were reported on Oct. 25, before the Bureau of Labor Statistics' revisions:
• Allen County, September unemployment was 3.5%, down from 5.1% in August.
• DeKalb County, 2.8% was the unemployment in September, down from 3.1% in August.
• LaGrange County's state-leading 2.0% unemployment in September was down from 2.4% in August.
• Noble County had a 3.2% unemployment rate in September, down from 3.8% in August.
• Steuben County had an unemployment rate of 2.4% in September, dropping from 2.9% in August.
• Whitley County’s unemployment dropped to 2.5% in September from 4.0% in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.