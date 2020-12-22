Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Adam J. Beery, 36, of the 300 block of Asheton Drive, Kendallville, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Vincent M. Clute, 26, of the 1000 block of South 14th Street, Decatur, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Sue A. Cruea, 53, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested in the 3000 block of South Old U.S. 27 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Jamark J. Jackson, 50, of the 1000 block of North Latrobe Avenue, Chicago, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Christopher E. Magoon, 50, of the 200 block of East Stocker Street, arrested on S.R. 827 at Broad Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob D. Truelove, 30, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, arrested at Stocker and Wayne streets on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• R. W. Weaver III, 38, of the 3000 block of Kellygreen Drive, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
