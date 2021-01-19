ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers from Friday through Monday.
• Kimberly A. Calabrese, 50, of the 300 block of Nash Road, Coldwater, Michigan, attested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Justin D. Fife, 37, of the 300 block of Parsonage Street, Hudson, arrested in the 100 block of East State Street, Ashley, on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle without every obtaining a license, intimidation, refusal to identify self and criminal mischief.
• Brian M. Fraley, 37, of the 8900 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 8800 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and strangulation and misdemeanor interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Austin L. Freed, 22, of the 400 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested on U.S. Highway 20 at C.R. 600W, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Rudy L. Frias, 29, of the 5600 block of Ridgeline Avenue, Las Vegas, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 347 mile marker for felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daniel S. Fuller, 22, of the 6900 block of North LaGrange C.R. 310E, Howe, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 800W, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Yancy E. German, 42, of the 600 block of North Flint Road, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 700N, Fremont, on a charge of civil contempt of court.
• Nicholas S. Herrold, 22, of the 9000 block of Laurel Hurst Place, Fort Wayne, arrested on Bellefontaine Road at C.R. 775S, Hamilton, on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Dustin A. Himes, 26, of the 300 block of Virginia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 6300 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on charges of felony residential entry and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Shanna Ketcham, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• Michelle K. Lorenz, 40, of the 200 block of South Field Street, Litchfield, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Dionne M. Milton Sr., 49, of the 600 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Adan Nieves, 31, of the 300 block of Virginia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 6300 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on charges of felony possession of methaphetamine and residential entry and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Charlie C. Roark, 28, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, arrested on Williams Street at Broad Street on felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation.
• Ivan E. Ruiz, 29, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• April M. Salay, 46, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court.
• Chris C. Shackelford Jr., 32, of the 400 block of Manahan Drive, arrested at the sheriff's office on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jon C. Smith, 32, of the 1400 block of Davison Court, Auburn, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• David W. Strong II, 23, of the 600 block of Regency Court, arrested on C.R. 925E at S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated.
• Wesley J. Turner, 56, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on felony charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and strangulation.
