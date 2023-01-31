ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is going to adjust its mask requirements starting today.
After careful consideration and monitoring, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is preparing to lift the universal masking requirements in most non-patient care settings. These adjustments will be made effective today.
Masks will not be required for patients and visitors in general public areas, including lobbies, waiting rooms, café, gift shop and hallways.
For those with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, patients with a non-COVID-19 respiratory infection, or patients who have had close contact to someone with COVID-19, they will still be required to wear a mask.
Individuals visiting a family member or friend will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask when entering an inpatient room or the emergency department. Visitors with COVID-19, non-COVID-19 respiratory infection and exposure to individuals with COVID-19 should defer visitation.
“We appreciate the grace and understanding of our patients and visitors over the last few years, recognizing that wearing a mask is not always ideal,” said Rachel Faulkner, Cameron’s chief quality officer. “Much consideration was put into this process to ensure that the patients’, visitors’, and staff’s best interests were in mind.”
While the data currently supports making these adjustments, there is still a risk for increased activity at this time.
Cameron is prepared to adjust and will re-implement its universal masking requirements, if activity increases again.
Founded in 1926, Cameron Hospital and Cameron Medical Group offer health and wellness services to residents in Steuben County and beyond.
Cameron continues to offer the same commitment to care with an outstanding team of healthcare professionals who today practice in modern facilities with advanced equipment.
