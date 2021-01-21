INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 17, 2020, Metaldyne/AAM Driveline in Fremont became eligible to apply for benefits and services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program.
TAA is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). TAA assists workers who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade, and anyone affected can seek help at their local WorkOne center.
Any worker laid off from Metaldyne/AAM Driveline, a manufacturer of auto parts, on or after Oct. 27, 2019, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before Nov. 17, 2022 may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits.
TAA services and benefits include:
Training—pays 100% of all required training costs
Income support—up to 130 weeks of income-support payments
Job search and relocation allowances—reimbursement of 90% of allowable costs to travel to a job-search activity or relocation for new employment
Wage subsidy—for workers age 50 and older up to $10,000
Health care tax credit—IRS tax credit of 72.5% of qualifying monthly health care premiums
Many benefits are time sensitive. Workers have up to 26 weeks from their certification date, or 26 weeks from their separation date (whichever is later) to enroll in training to receive income support benefits.
For more information about the TAA program, please visit: https://www.in.gov/dwd/taa/ or call 317-914-7323 or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.
