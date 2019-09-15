Auburn mayoral candidates share views
AUBURN — Candidates for mayor of Auburn emphasized their experience and laid out their plans in a forum Monday.
Republican Mike Ley and Democrat Sarah Payne each spoke for 10 minutes at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in an event sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. An audience of approximately 120 people attended.
Ley and Payne will oppose each other in the Nov. 5 city election, which sees the first contested race for mayor since 1999.
Monday’s event did not feature questions for the candidates. Payne mentioned that in her opening remarks.
“I do hope that we have time to meet again. I’d love us to do a town-hall-style debate,” Payne said.
Waterloo mission plans to build new home
WATERLOO — The Warm a Heart mission’s plan for a new building won approval Monday from the Waterloo Plan Commission.
The nonprofit agency will construct a 3,200-square-foot building on vacant land along the west side of Wayne Street, immediately south of the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
The building will house Warm A Heart’s soup kitchen and food pantry.
“They also have room for a thrift shop that they’re going to start new,” said Tena Woenker, Waterloo Town Manager.
Warm A Heart’s leaders hope to start construction in the next couple of weeks and aim to occupy the new building by January, Woenker said.
Garrett mayoral candidates speak at forum
GARRETT — Candidates for mayor of Garrett shared their vision and experience in a Meet-the-Candidates event Tuesday at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett.
Incumbent Democrat Todd Fiandt and Republican challenger Larry Getts will oppose each other in the Nov. 5 election.
“When I start talking about Garrett, I get emotional sometimes because I see a lot of potential,” said Getts. “I see we are right next to a lot of growth happening, a lot of new things happening around us, but I am afraid it’s not happening yet to Garrett.”
“For the past four years, this administration has been busy focusing on making Garrett a better place to live, to have a business, to buy a home and to live the American Dream,” preparing Garrett to attract families of people of all ages, Fiandt said.
LaGrange council approves sergeant position
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council finally approved a long-standing LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department request to fund a new sergeant’s position at the sheriff’s office.
The new sergeant’s position at the sheriff’s office will oversee deputies and handle day-to-day administrative duties. LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said that will allow deputies to remain on the road.
Campos said creating the position has been long overdue.
Blackouts cut power to south Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — Crews attempting to switch electricity from transformer to transformer as part of ongoing utility work in Kendallville accidentally knocked out power to thousands for about 90 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
Then, the power went out a second time later in the evening, with a second outage that hit about 4:30 p.m.
At about 1:15 p.m., an error with the changeover led to an outage for most of Kendallville south of Mitchell Street.Crews quickly worked to restore power, which was back by about 2:45 p.m.
Power crews have been continuing the final phase of a transmission line upgrade between Kendallville and Avilla.
Plans show new Ligonier fire station
LIGONIER — The city is one step closer to having a fully-functioning, spacious fire station.
At Wednesday morning’s redevelopment commission meeting, the plans for the future Ligonier fire station came to the board in the form of large floor plans.
This was the first time the board, including the mayor, had seen the plans. Many of them remarked at how large the new station will be.
The current station is too small, and is costing more money to maintain than a larger station would.
The new station, which will sit at the corner of S.R. 5 and Lincolnway West, will be two stories tall with a brick exterior, matching city hall.
Steuben boosts salaries for sheriff’s deparment
ANGOLA — Perhaps the exodus of Steuben County Sheriff’s Office deputies and jail confinement officers soon will come to an end.
The Steuben County Council has approved increasing starting pay for both deputies and jailers significantly, so those positions pay comparable wages to surrounding counties to where the county often loses officers.
The council on Tuesday approved a 2020 budget that not only brings the sheriff’s department’s pay in line with surrounding counties, but increases pay for most all county employees.
If the county’s budget becomes final, deputies will be paid a base wage of $50,000, up from the current $38,700.
Hoosier Air Museum moving to Kruse Plaza
AUBURN — The Hoosier Air Museum is moving to Kruse Plaza — just a short flight to the northwest.
“This is a great opportunity for this collection to go on,” said Jeff Bassett, treasurer of the air museum that opened in 2000.
An open house today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will offer free tours of the museum’s existing site on C.R. 62, along the south side of the DeKalb County Airport. The move will begin in late October.
Among the reasons for moving, the museum’s pool of volunteers is dwindling, Bassett said.
“Many of our original members were World War II-era veterans, and as the ‘greatest generation’ has passed on, we have found it increasingly difficult to attract new members, which in turn impacts the ability to staff appropriately and raise funds to maintain the facility,” Bassett said.
Federal funding to expand local broadband
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday authorized nearly $14.9 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 11,500 unserved rural homes and businesses in Indiana.
The provider, W.A.T.C.H. TV Company, will begin receiving funding later this month.
W.A.T.C.H. TV intends to serve more than 1,900 customers in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties of northeastern Indiana.
In a recent news release, W.A.T.C.H. TV said it would emphasize wireless technologies unused TV frequencies in areas with lower population densities or terrain challenges to achieve improved coverage.
