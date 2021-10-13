ANGOLA — Trine University is launching its first online course enhanced with extended reality this fall.
The new course, “CSIT 1023 The History of Gaming,” will be offered through TrineOnline.
Students in the course will build content in CoSpaces, a 3D application, to share with members of their class. Eventually, students will build their skills to collaborate in larger environments where they can experience each other’s work.
This expansion into new areas of teaching and learning is one of the results of a $1 million grant the university received from Lilly Endowment Inc. in 2020 to provide programming and resources to implement and expand extended reality technologies across campus.
“Along with our XR initiative we are adding gamification, podcasts, simulations, interactive activities and more to take our courses to the next level,” said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president for academics for TrineOnline. “We are creating better learning experiences for students that include authentic assessments, giving them industry-relevant skills while also helping them master the course learning outcomes.
“This opportunity expands the definition of student-to-student interaction, and we are excited to see where it leads.”
The university hopes to eventually add a bachelor’s degree program in extended reality.
