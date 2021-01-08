ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday.
• Maureen M. Bedenk, 75, of the 14000 block of West Gunsight Drive, Sun City West, Arizona, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Linden R. Birchfield III, 38, of the 1300 block of Shana Avenue, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Chace M. Gamble, 23, of Lane 301A Barton Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Pedro Moreno, 24, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on Mill Street a Wohlert Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• T.C. A. Perry, 33, of the 500 block of Empire Street, Monpelier, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 35, of the 5900 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested on S.R. 327 at Railroad Street, Orland, on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Derrick S. Shaw, 32, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and strangulation.
