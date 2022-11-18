ANGOLA — The Meijer Team Gives donated $10,000 to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County as part of a program that started in 2021 to empower the store and supply chain team members to choose organizations within the community that is meaningful to them, said Meijer in Angola Store Director Jackie Gerardot.
She said in some cases that donation is split between two organizations $5,000 each, and last year they were Steuben Special Olympics and TLC House.
Steuben Special Olympics used their grant to go to a state tournament, and “they were super grateful for that,” said Gerardot. This year, she said, most Meijer team members — that is all the employees from one Meijer location voted for Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County as a recipient for their grant.
“A very large majority of the group voted on the Humane Shelter this year, which was great,” said Gerardot.
She said the vote happened before the latest incident when the shelter “took on a lot of dogs and other domesticated animals,” and when she learned that there was a greater need for the funds, she contacted the corporate partners to see if they could deliver the grant earlier.
“There is a situation that happened a few weeks ago, so when we saw that on the news, we already knew that we were going to be giving this $10,000 donation to the Humane Shelter, but it was going to come after Thanksgiving most likely,” said Gerardot.
She said that most Meijer locations usually give out their annual community donations simultaneously, but their location was able “to get them the money before the rest of the company is doing it.”
Brenda Butters, Meijer softlines team leader, said this year the candidates for the grant also included KC Learning Center, Turning Point and Four County Transitional Living.
Shelter Executive Director Adrienne Long, when receiving the award said that the community support for the shelter humbled her every single day, and that without the community the shelter would not be able to do what they did.
Long said that a large portion of the funding would go to help with veterinarian expenses as a result of intake of animals, but in addition the donation would also help the shelter to supply free food and veterinarian services to people who are unable to afford feeding their animals.
“It allows us to provide free veterinarian services to people who are unable to afford veterinarian care,” said Long.
Part of the funding would also be used to continue to fund and have staff available for shelter programming, such as Literacy for Companionship, as well as to continue to provide free vaccinations and the Spay-Neuter Services for the people who cannot afford it “to keep up the health of our community cat population,” as Shelter Board President Tracey Floto said.
