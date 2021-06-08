The Fremont Public Library and the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County are both gearing up for a summer of literacy, as each is offering summer reading incentive programs for children and adult patrons.
In addition to reading, the libraries are also offering different activities and story times to keep people reading and engaged with the library all summer.
Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County
Due to construction, this year’s program at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County is being modified.
“We are doing a semi-modified summer reading program,” said Children’s Librarian Jessica Boyd. “This is due to major construction in the children’s department.”
The children’s department is currently occupying a meeting room at the library instead of its usual wing.
But the fun must go on anyway, and there is a full slate of programming scheduled through July 15.
Summer reading itself ends July 24.
Named “Tails and Tales,” the programs in addition to reading logs include family story times, puppet shows, animal shows, a magician, Science Central Zoom activities, yoga, cardio drumming, and more.
Reading logs for children and teens can be picked up now at the library, with adult summer reading information coming out at the library on Monday.
Fremont Public Library
The staff at the Fremont Public Library held a kick off to summer reading on Tuesday that included Scoops Ice Cream and live music from Becky Travis as well a stories told by Lou Ann Homan.
Also called “Tails and Tales,” the program at Fremont for ages birth through adult has begun and reading logs can be picked up during library hours. Each child can complete one reading log.
The children’s summer reading program is broken down for ages birth to age 3 and then for ages 4 through fourth grade. Each participant has to follow the directions on a bingo card to earn prizes. A full entry card gets put in for the grand prize drawing.
There are story time activities planned, creativity centers daily in the library, mini golf on Thursdays, the tale trail at a new location every week and more.
Adults have a tic-tac-toe board with different tasks they can complete to enter for prizes. Multiple entries may be completed.
Summer reading for all ages at Fremont runs until July 10.
For more information about programming and events, including summer reading at either library, visit cplsc.org or fremont.lib.in.us.
