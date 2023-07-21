CROOKED LAKE — What a difference 10 years can make.
Local and regional bands will be heard across Crooked Lake’s first basin today and tomorrow. It’s not just any music though, it’s music with a mission. The summer staple returns for another packed two-day event benefiting the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
The 10th annual Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival began as a group looking to get one or two performers on first basin. Now, the event is the second largest music festival on the water in the nation.
“At first it was sometimes difficult to get bands and now we’re turning them away. We get hundreds of applicants every year that want to come play from all over. We try to keep local and regional mainly,” said Director Mike Stephenson.
Throughout the years, new traditions have been developed and bands have made their mark on the area. The festival’s Board is excited to offer a fireworks show again for 2023. Thanks to the event’s consistent growth, the fireworks show is gearing up to be bigger than ever.
“The fireworks have been a newer addition, we’ve only done that a year or two. And it started off with just a few things. Now, we have fireworks sponsors. So it’s going to be a pretty legitimate show this year compared to years past,” Stephenson said.
Today’s music starts at 3 p.m. and will go until dark when the fireworks show begins. Tomorrow bands will be welcomed to the stage from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A total of 15 musical artists will perform. TBC — The Band Cheyenne is returning after a few years away from the event. The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival is also bringing in a new band: The Motor Folkers.
Today’s lineup includes DJ Double K, Mike Dougherty, Joel Young Band, School of Rock Fort Wayne, Dixie Rekt, Under The Covers and REKT. Tomorrow’s artists are The Motor Folkers, Clayton Anderson, Aleena & The Tall Boys, Cherry Bomb, TBC — The Band Cheyenne, The Brother Footman and Fishhooked.
The four hosts are Charity Freeman, DJ Double K, Alyssa Ivanson and DJ Fat Cat.
Each band plays for 45 minutes, the 15 minutes between bands will be filled with either a live auction or by the day’s DJ.
“It moves quickly. It’s really impressive how much has to happen behind the scenes to get one band on one end, and another band off in a 15 minute period on such a small stage,” Stephenson said.
Admission is free for the family event, as long as attendees can get to the sandbar. Stephenson explains that any vessel is allowed, just no swimming.
“For the most part, it’s people in their pontoons, but you see people in kayaks, little jon boats, someone even had like a floating picnic table they made with barrels in the picnic table and rode out there,” Stephenson said.
While the charity event doesn’t charge an entrance fee, donations are strongly encouraged. Other ways to support include participating in the auction and purchasing merchandise. One-of-a-kind items celebrating the 10 year milestone will also be available at the event.
“We have merchandise available. Shirts, sweatshirts, hats, all kinds of things. Some of them are very year specific, being the 10 year anniversary,” Stephenson said. “We try to group things together to give everyone the opportunity (to bid). So you know, there’s items from every level (for the auction).”
Auction items range from gift cards and paintings to day-of memorabilia. Artist Phresh Laundry will commemorate tomorrow’s festivities in a live painting that will later be auctioned off. Similarly, a painting of the 2022 event by local artist Mike Brown will be available for bidding.
Two guitars signed by every band performing this year will also go up for sale.
“Cash is preferred, but we can take card, Venmo, PayPal, Google pay, Apple pay, whatever. If you’re willing to give, we will figure out a way to take it,” Stephenson said.
Along with the festival’s public growth, it has seen a substantial increase in sponsors. Over 50 sponsors are helping to make the 10th year possible.
“A lot of the sponsors give trade. That’s how we are able to put it on, you know, the equipment, a lot of the equipment is given by sponsors, a lot of the food that we give to all the volunteers is donated,” Stephenson said. “Without our sponsors, this would not happen, they are the backbone of how we’re able to do this.”
Those looking to volunteer are encouraged to help with event tear down on Sunday at noon.
Come out to the 10th annual Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival today and tomorrow to support the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County. For more information and updates visit their website at crookedlakesandbarmusicfest.com or their Facebook page.
