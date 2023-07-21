The 2022 Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival team proudly hosted the two-day event. Now, celebrating 10 years, the event is back and bigger than ever. Experiencing substantial growth throughout the decade, public attendance, performance interest and sponsorships have increased tremendously. Today and tomorrow a total of 15 bands will take the stage to entertain the crowd. The event benefits the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County. Ways to support the charity event include purchasing merchandise and participating in the auction.