Many still worked under stay-at-home rules
KENDALLVILLE — On the first day of Indiana’s “hunker down” order telling people to stay home, a lot of people spent the day ... at work.
A lot of people are “essential,” it turns out.
The governor’s stay-at-home order, issued Monday but not taking effect until Wednesday, extends through April 7. The order tells all Hoosiers to stay home unless they are making essential trips — for things such as groceries, medicine or doctor appointments — or are conducting essential business.
While activities like emergency responders, health care workers, utility people to keep the water and sewage flowing, etc. might seem like obvious “essential” staff to keep on the job, the order actually includes numerous categories of jobs it deems essential.
“Essential businesses and operations” includes a lengthy list of exemptions.
Many readers in northeast Indiana reported they, their spouses or family members were in one of those groups or, at least, their companies believe they fall into one of those groups.
Police say they can’t enforce stay-at-home rules
ALBION — Police may support the idea behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order that went into effect Wednesday, but enforcing it?
“We’re not enforcing that,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “We don’t have the authority to enforce who is essential.”
Holcomb’s order had a laundry list of exemptions from the stay-at-home order, including those headed to a grocery store, doctor’s office, pharmacy, essential places of employment and those assisting others.
“We have not taken any enforcement action,” Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said. “There are legitimately many options for people to be out.
“The governor has given so many loopholes there’s nothing to enforce,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said. “It’s impossible to enforce.”
Campos said people’s refusal to follow the governor’s directive will make the spread of the virus that much more dangerous.
CNC shop owner making face shields
LIGONIER — Steve Wygant, owner of See Me CNC in Ligonier, is being called upon by hospitals to supply them with his design for face shields, increasing their stock of personal protective equipment.
He noticed a slump in sales last week because of coronavirus. While talking to friends about what he could do in this slower time, one suggested: Why not look at what you can do for medical suppliers?
Wygant decided to make face shields, but tweak the design to make production faster.
Last weekend, Wygant designed his version of a plastic headband for a face shield, working into the wee hours on Sunday.
Volunteers make masks for virus protection
ANGOLA — As masks for medical professionals grow hard to come by, people including Lee Ann Snyder of Angola are banding together to use their sewing skills to make them.
Snyder is organizing people to sew masks for Aperion Care Angola, Northern Lakes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Angola, and Betz Nursing Home of Auburn, as well as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
JoAnn’s Fabric and Crafts has kits for people while supplies last, she said. Snyder has shared a pattern on her personal Facebook page for people to use to make the masks using fabric and elastic, bias tape or ribbon. JoAnn’s also has a pattern online at joann.com/make-to-give-response.
Snyder said finished masks can be dropped off at JoAnn’s in Angola, 2010 N. Wayne St., and she will deliver them to the nursing homes and the hospital.
Those in the Auburn area wanting to help can reach out directly to Betz Nursing Home, Snyder said.
Festival to feature local murals
FORT WAYNE — Make It Your Own Mural Fest, organized by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., is asking artists to apply for the Artist and Mentorship Programs as part of an 11-day mural festival scheduled for Sept. 8-18.
Murals will be created throughout northeast Indiana in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
DeKalb County’s mural will be featured on the side of City Hall in downtown Garrett. Noble County’s will be at Doc's Hardware, 122 N. Orange St., Albion. Steuben County’s will be at 900 N. Wayne St., Angola.
Both applications are available at NEImuralfestival.com and are open through the end of May.
Artists can apply for up to two locations or counties in northeast Indiana.
Gun stores experience surge of buyers
KENDALLVILLE — Gun stores in northeastern Indiana dealt with a surge in demand this week.
A similar spike in sales of guns and ammunition is occurring in neighboring Illinois where, according to the Chicago Tribune, gun stores started to see increased purchases the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Ammunition was in short supply across Indiana later in the week. One Fort Wayne clerk described the shortage as a national, even global, situation.
Greg Williamson, an owner of A&G Supply in Kendallville, reported an especially busy week, but said he was able to meet demand. Williamson said such peaks often accompany times of fear.
A spot check around Fort Wayne found two stores without 9mm rounds, one of the most common handgun sizes. Rural King was out of 9 mm and .380 ammunition and 12 other pistol, rifle and shotgun loads.
