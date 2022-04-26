ANGOLA — For the past couple years, Angola Water Department Superintendent Tom Selman has wanted to know just how much water lies beneath Angola, specifically in the aquifer that provides water to the city’s well field.
This was particularly of concern when a large draw was proposed for the Michindoh Aquifer in recent years.
Now the city is going to find out.
Angola has entered into an agreement with INTERA Inc. to conduct a study of the city’s water resources, that which is not visible to the naked eye.
INTERA Inc., a national firm specializing in water resource analysis and aquifer protection has been selected to perform the work. Operating from its Bloomington office, INTERA staff have conducted similar studies throughout Indiana and across the country.
The go-ahead for the work came during the April 4 meeting of the Angola Common Council to investigate the long-term availability of the local water supply.
The cost of the study is $275,000.
“In the past few years, as existing water users increase their pumping, there have been various proposals for new large regional well fields. These new developments have made people ask if the water in the aquifers that supply the City’s water can meet the needs of the future. While groundwater supplies have always been adequate, it is unknown how much water is truly available,” said a news release from the city. “After informal and formal discussions, the Angola Common Council approved a Water Department proposal to invest in a large-scale investigation that will answer the following basic questions:”
• Will the current withdrawals from the local groundwater exceed the supply?
• How much water is available for use by industry, agricultural irrigation, homeowners and utilities?
• Is the local water supply secure for the long-term?
Increased use from a variety of sources has helped spur action by Angola.
“While economic development usually promotes growth and new jobs, most people would like the aquifers to remain accessible. The last few decades have seen an increase in new agricultural irrigation but the regional effects of this new use on water levels in the aquifer have not been monitored. The same is true for new high-capacity public supply wells. Without the right data in the right location, it is not possible to accurately anticipate the effects of future groundwater withdrawals,” the news release said.
The study by INTERA will collect water level data and create geologic and hydrologic models to determine whether all the aquifer withdrawals are sustainable. The project will evaluate the long-term availability of water supplies near Angola and use groundwater flow models to determine the most efficient water-supply monitoring system that can be used to check how well the system responds.
The work done by the professional hydrologists will evaluate a set of growth scenarios to determine whether new withdrawals can be satisfied without altering accessibility for existing users. New monitoring data will help identify long-term trends and evaluate sustainable ways to satisfy any new water demands.
The project will start in May. There will be at least two public meetings to help engage the public and answer questions during the investigation. The meetings have not been set.
