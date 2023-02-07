ANGOLA — The following people have been booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Matthew S. Bell, 45, of the 1900 block of Ticen Court, Peach Grove, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 353 mile marker on charges of felony dealing marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chelsey M. Cole, 30, of the 100 block of East Dubile Avenue, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Austin R. German, 23, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Katie N. Harger, 35, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jennifer L. Harris, 41, of the 400 block of South Darling Street, arrested in the 100 block of West Gale Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Dominique L. Morton, 29, of the 9300 block of North C.R. 125E, LaPorte, arrested at the jail on two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a prior conviction.
• Rocael E. Perez Perez, 35, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on S.R. 827 north of C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Nathan D. Rose, 38, of the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Seath M. Wiseman, 28, of the 1200 block of Village Green Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
