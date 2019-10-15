HAMILTON — This fall, Hamilton Community Schools is one of 13 school districts seeking a referendum.
Hamilton’s referendum would be to replace a current school tax levy referendum that the voters put in place in 2012.
The district is pursuing a referendum, asking voters whether to continue to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value. It’s the same rate voters put in place in November 2012 that expires at the end of this year.
In November 2018, Hamilton Schools voters rejected a new tax referendum that would have increased the tax to 71 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Only the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has not sought a referendum for the tax levy or a construction project, the main two reasons for referenda.
In a story last week in KPC Media Group daily newspapers, Hamilton Superintendent Tony Cassel said he is sensing support in the Hamilton community this time around.
“They like the changes that have taken place and the direction that the school is going,” Cassel said. “I think we’ve worked hard at building a strong connection between the school and the community.”
Here are the schools across Indiana that have referenda on the ballots this coming Nov. 5 election:
Construction project referendum
• Danville Community Schools, Hendricks County
• Huntington County Community Schools, Huntington County
• MSD Lawrence Township, Marion County
• Scott County School District No. 1, Scott County
• Washington Community Schools, Daviess County
• Zionsville Community Schools, Boone County
School tax levy referendum
• Center Grove Community School Corp., Marion County
• Danville Community School Corp., Hendricks County
• Hamilton Community School Corp., DeKalb and Steuben Counties
• Huntington County Community School Corp., Huntington County
• Vigo County School Corp., Vigo County
• Zionsville Community Schools, Boone County
School safety and security project
• Carmel Clay School Corp., Hamilton County
In the May 2019 election, there were 10 schools that sought referenda approvals from the voters. Of the 10, six passed. At the time, Purdue University Economist Larry DeBoer said the pass rate was one of the lowest. Prior to 2019, dating to the first year referenda were an option to schools in 2008, the pass rate has run as high as 88%.
Of those that failed in the May election, one was in Elkhart Community Schools, where a tax levy that would have replaced one that was to expire was voted down. A school construction project referendum was shot down in DeKalb Central United School District.
