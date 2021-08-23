INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in northeast Indiana experienced large declines in July as the region continues to dive deeper into the full employment range.
Five of the six counties covered by KPC Media Group saw a half-percentage point decline in their unemployment rates with the sixth, Noble, seeing eight-tenths of a percent decline.
The low for the region once again was LaGrange County with an unemployment rate of 2.5%, which was one-tenth of a percent less than state-leading Adams County at 2.4%. Steuben and Whitley counties were tied for sixth-lowest in the state along with Elkhart County.
While each county in the region has returned to prepandemic rates when employers were then having trouble finding workers, as they are now, the July unemployment rates are almost half of what they were in July 2020 when the country was emerging from months of lockdowns and a shuttered economy.
“It’s beginning to sound like a broken record, but we have got to get more people back into the workforce. The demand for workers across most industries has not diminished and may be escalating,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “The economy is calling on us loud and clear, within the construct of responsible lifestyle behavior, to participate and be productive.”
In July 2020, unemployment rates ranged from a low of 5.5% in LaGrange County to a high of 9.5% in Allen County. There were just a little more than 10,000 fewer people unemployed in Allen County in July 2021 compared to July 2020.
“With the vast number of employers seeking workers, I am focusing on the total labor force right now, not so much on the monthly unemployment rate,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of PFW’s Community Research Institute, “since the health and vibrancy of the economy relies on consumer spending. If places can’t stay open due to lack of workers, we are going to be hard pressed to see a return to a ‘normal economy.’ COVID-19 mitigation strategies, namely vaccination and masking, coupled with sufficient wages and benefits are going to be key in getting the economy back on track. Until we can get the delta variant or future variants under control, we are going to be in an uncomfortable space month after month for the labor market.”
For the region, alphabetically, here were the unemployment rates for July compared to June as well as July 2020:
• Allen County had a July unemployment rate of 4.1% compared to 4.6% in June and 9.5% in July 2020.
• DeKalb County had a July unemployment rate of 3.4%, 3.9% in June and 7.5% in July 2020.
• LaGrange County had a July unemployment rate of 2.5%, a 3.0% rate in June and 5.5% in July 2020.
• Noble County had a rate of 3.8% unemployed in July, 4.6% unemployed in June and a rate of 8.7% in July 2020.
• Steuben County had a July unemployment rate of 2.9% compared to 3.5% in June and 6.9% in July 2020.
• Whitley County had an unemployment rate of 2.9% in July, 3.5% in June and 6.8% in July 2020.
As the unemployment rates show, the number of people who were not working dropped significantly. At the high end, Steuben County had 58% fewer people unemployed this July compared to July 2020 (587 compared to 1,400 in July 2020). Whitley County had 57.5% fewer unemployed in July compared to July 2020 (496 versus 1,167). Next were Allen and Noble at 57%. Allen County had 7,606 people unemployed in July compared to 17,783 in July 2020. In Noble County it was 848 people unemployed in July compared to 1,971 in July 2020. DeKalb County had 55% fewer unemployed in July compared to July 2020 (757 versus 1,672). LaGrange had the smallest decline at 54.5% while boasting the least unemployed in the region at 485 in July compared to 1,065 in July 2020.
