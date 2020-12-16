ELGIN, Il. — A Trine University student has received a scholarship toward his post-secondary studies from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs®, the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International.
Brenten Rodgers of Floyds Knobs, a mechanical engineering major at Trine University, was one of 25 students pursuing manufacturing careers who were announced as winners on Monday.
NBT awarded scholarships valued between $1,500 and $2,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
“We are pleased to award scholarships to these deserving students and are happy to assist them in reaching their academic goals,” said Edward Youdell, president of NBT. “They recognize that skilled manufacturing careers can be rewarding financially and fulfilling personally. The knowledge and skills they obtain will help them be more competitive in the current job market.
“The most difficult jobs to fill today are those in the skilled trades and engineering,” added Youdell. “With majors in manufacturing technology, structural and pipe welding, mechanical engineering, welding and metal fabrication, and electronic/computer controls technology, these students will be prepared for the skilled labor openings that American manufacturers must fill.”
Eligible applicants are full-time students who meet a specified minimum GPA and are enrolled in a manufacturing-related course of study, engineering curriculum, or a skilled trade program leading to a career in manufacturing. Students are responsible for submitting academic records and a manufacturing-related program description with each application.
In addition to the scholarship, each winner will receive a complimentary one-year FMA student membership (valued at $25) and a 365-day license to the Student Design Kit CAD software package from NBT’s industry partner, SolidWorks Corporation. The Student Design Kit is an easy-to-learn, Windows-based 3D CAD application that gives students the ability to create “real-life” 3D designs they can easily manipulate.
Since 1990, NBT has awarded more than 560 scholarships valued at more than $1.1 million to students who will become the next generation of manufacturing professionals. Scholarships are awarded twice each year for the fall and spring semesters. The application is open from July 1-Sept. 30 for spring awards and Jan. 1-March 31 for fall awards. For more information, visit nbtfoundation.org/scholarships.
