ANGOLA — Even with recent rains, northeast Indiana is still under various levels of drought.
LaGrange County and Steuben County are listed as being in a severe drought while DeKalb and Noble counties are listed as being in a moderate drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor says.
That's based on data released June 29 for data from June 27; a new report is expected to be released today.
In the National Weather Service observation station in Angola, about 1.4 inches of rain was recorded June 26-27. For the month, almost 2 inches of precipitation was recorded in Angola. It is normally about 4 inches in June.
Year to date, Angola typically received nearly 20 inches of precipitation, but so far this year that total is just about 17 inches. For July, Angola is about a tenth of an inch above normal.
There are scattered areas of extreme droughts recorded in Iowa and Missouri.
The drought is being caused by below-normal precipitation mixed with multiple days of high temperatures.
There is potential that this drought could be the worst in a decade, various agriculture websites say. The previous was in 2012 and before that 1988. The soil moisture is already more dry than the drought that was experienced in 2012, according to drought.gov.
Over the last five weeks the drought has been rapidly developing for the worse with roughly 58% of the Midwest being in an extreme drought.
This could be bad for the growth of corn as corn pollination begins in early July. There could also be a large impact on the water supply for livestock and human use if the drought is to persist.
A large portion of the crops affected are corn and soybeans. With many crops in irrigated fields in northeast Indiana, the impact might not be as great.
The drought could cause other issues as well. With the lack of rain, wildfires could also become more of a possibility for many of the Midwest states.
There could be price increases on corn and soybeans and that can already be seen. According to the American Security Project “Corn was expected to sell at $5 a bushel due to high corn production. Instead, corn was selling for $7.50 a bushel last week…”
But not only is this bad for human consumption, corn makes up the major source of feed for livestock, beef, dairy, and poultry products. World Grain also estimates that “domestic consumption of corn is expected to reach 304.81 million tonnes with 132.72 million being used for feed.”
It could also economically affect the U.S. as we produce the most corn on the planet. According to World Grain, we make roughly 354.19 million tonnes worth while about 58 million tonnes are sold to oversea markets.
The price of corn and soybeans will continue to increase as the drought continues further into summer and it could bring increased prices to our stores. As it gets more expensive to feed and grow livestock, the price for their products could increase. This means dairy, beef, eggs, and poultry could increase in price.
