Three arrested Tuesday, early Wednesday
ANGOLA — Three people were arrested Tuesday and early Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Adam K. Hupfer, 37, of the 3000 block of North 900E, Howe, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor check deception.
• George A. Solivan, 32, 500 block of 47 Avenue, Bellwood, Illinois, was arrested on the toll road for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Michael P. Stratton, 28, of the 1000 block of Werling Road, New Haven, was arrested at North Wayne Street and Hoosier Drive on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a drivers license.
