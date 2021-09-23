INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven sites significant to Indiana’s African American history — including the Fox Lake Preservation Foundation — are receiving restoration and rehabilitation assistance through a fund established by late Eli Lilly chemist and preservation champion Standiford “Stan” Cox.
Grants totaling $190,000 are being distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund to sites across the state.
Stan Cox, who passed away in 2019, joined Eli Lilly and Co. in 1957 as its first Black chemist. He established the two funds with Central Indiana Community Foundation to support the restoration, preservation, operation and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana.
Included in the 11 organizations receiving grants was the Fox Lake Preservation Foundation.
Fox Lake Preservation Foundation will receive $15,000 for rehabilitation of the K.T. Thompson Lodge, which served as clubhouse for the Fox Lake segregated resort community established in 1927.
“Partnering with Indiana Landmarks allows us to honor Stan’s legacy by caring for sites that are important to our state’s African American history,” said Tamara Winfrey-Harris, vice president of community leadership and effective philanthropy at CICF.
“These grants that we make in conjunction with Central Indiana Community Foundation will result in brick-and-mortar evidence of Stan Cox’s visionary generosity,” said Mark Dollase, vice president of preservation services at Indiana Landmarks. “His impact on our state is immeasurable.”
The Standiford H. Cox Fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation, and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana. In addition to this fund, Stan Cox also created The Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund in honor of his parents to provide support for Lost Creek Community Grove at the Lost Creek Settlement near Terre Haute, one of the state’s earliest settlements of free people of color. Indiana Landmarks’ African American Landmarks Committee serves as a preservation advisor to both funds, recommending projects.
Born in Brazil, Ind., Cox was an Indiana University graduate who worked for 32 years for Eli Lilly and Co., beginning as a chemist and holding a variety of positions during his career. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s most prestigious academic society, he also earned a master’s degree from Butler University. An advocate for academic biochemical research, he endowed the Standiford H. Cox Professorship in Biochemistry at Indiana University in Bloomington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.