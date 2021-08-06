ANGOLA — After years of discussion about taking care of accessibility, security and space issues in the Steuben County Courthouse, the construction of a new judicial center appears to be on the fast track.
Steuben County officials met Friday with representatives of construction and engineering firms to get the process moving to the point where construction could actually begin next spring.
Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners who facilitated a special meeting Friday morning, said it would be ideal if construction were to start this fall, but from a practical standpoint, it probably won’t happen until the spring.
This comes after nearly a decade of planning and talking that ended up with a plan to add on to the existing Steuben County Courthouse at 55 S. Public Square. With a new board of commissioners, that plan was scrapped and the building now will be on the property the county owns that’s bordered by East South Street, South Washington Street, Wall Street and South Martha Street.
“Right now we’re in schematic design,” said Rebecca Dixon, senior project manager with RQAW, a Fishers design and engineering firm that has been hired to design the project.
Dixon said it is hoped that the project can get before the Angola Plan Commission in its September meeting. She mentioned there will be a potential need for variances. Plus, city approval will probably be needed to change the plat for the block. Foresight Consulting was hired to do survey work to change the plat at a cost of $1,100.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee said it would be ideal to possibly close some if not all of the four streets surrounding the judicial center in order to provide greater security.
Dixon said such requests would come later in the project.
“I’m not sure why we wouldn’t want to get that ball rolling now,” Fee said.
One of the previous plans that was scrapped, building an addition to the south of the existing Steuben County Courthouse, would have involved closing part of Gale Street. The Angola Common Council shot that idea down.
RQAW has already met with some of the key stakeholders in the project and is now going to work with a steering committee to move forward with coming up with meeting the needs of the building.
That committee will include Fee, Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat, Clerk of Courts Tangi Manahan, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, Commissioner Ken Shelton, a member of the Steuben County Council and Sheriff R.J. Robinson, if he’s available.
Also during Friday’s meeting, Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was hired for project management. Weigand will be paid $15,000 in the preconstruction phase. For the project itself, it will be paid a fee of 2.57% of the construction cost.
