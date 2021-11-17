ANGOLA — GPS isn't perfect.
A truck driver reportedly found that out on Wednesday morning, following some erroneous directions that caused him to leave S.R. 127 and drive onto a pedestrian bridge that's part of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail.
The tanker truck ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath.
The accident occurred before 10 a.m. today.
Police at the scene said the driver of the truck hauling a product to be used at the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District lift station near Ramada Inn and followed his GPS directions that said his destination was on the right.
That was correct, with the pedestrian bridge for the Steuben County Multi Purpose Trail just yards away from the drive to the sewer station, both of which are on the right for those traveling south.
"I can't even begin to tell you what that guy was thinking of," said Bryan Klein, superintendent with the waste district.
The driver was hauling a product called Nitra-Nox to the lift station. The product is used to neutralize hydrogen sulfide that can develop in lift stations. The product eliminates the odors that can be associated with lift stations, as well hydrogen sulfide's ability to corrode the equipment.
Jen Sharkey, the former Steuben County Highway engineer who oversaw construction of the of the Multipurpose Trail, said it's possible that something needs to be done to prevent vehicles from attempting to cross the bridge in the future.
"We'll need to look at delineators or bollards to make it abundantly clear that vehicular traffic cannot go down that bridge," said Sharkey, who continues to advance trail development in Steuben County with the nonprofit Steuben County Trails.
In the past, there have been problems with snowmobiles using the bridge, but that's been the extent of it until Wednesday.
The bridge was fairly new; Phase II of Steuben County's trail was dedicated on Oct. 21, 2019.
"It's almost what I would consider brand new," Klein said.
