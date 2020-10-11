Medal of Honor Highway dedicated
ANGOLA — The Medal of Honor came into existence with the Civil War in the United States, so it was fitting that the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument that honors Civil War heroes from Steuben County served as the stage for Indiana’s dedication of U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway on a beautiful, sunny Friday afternoon.
Federal, state and local officials as well as Hoosier veterans’ groups took part, including the national commander of the American Legion.
State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, who authored the legislation this year to designate the federal highway for Medal of Honor honorees, planned the event and presented a long list of people who helped along with way. He thanked everyone from the police who protect the community to the men and women who serve in the armed services.
During the Civil War, Steuben County sent 1,278 men to the war, the highest per capita of any Indiana county.
Butler cleaning up 2015 fire site
BUTLER — Cleanup of the former Butler Company site began Monday and is slated to be finished by the end of 2020, City Planner Steve Bingham told the Butler Board of Works at its meeting Monday night.
Several buildings on the historic property were destroyed in a March 2015 arson fire.
Since the fire, the city had tried unsuccessfully to entice the property owners to clean up the debris. The city finally was able to acquire deed to the property and hired firms to conduct environmental reviews of the site, but an initial grant application was unsuccessful.
The city was able to procure two grants from the Environmental Protection Agency: a $109,518 Revolving Loan Fund Grant and a $71,865 Multi-Purpose Grant. Both grants are administered by the State of Indiana Finance Authority. In addition, the City of Butler has contributed $118,666 to cleanup efforts.
Restaurant opening in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — It’s been a long time coming, but Kendallville is finally getting its own International House of Pancakes.
On Tuesday the new brunch spot will open its doors at its location at Gallops on the southwest corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3.
There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Mayor Suzanne Handshoe present.
Dave McIntire, the general manager of the new IHOP, said bringing a “wholesome” brunch experience is important for a community like Kendallville.
State list recognizes Angola art
INDIANAPOLIS — Angola is featured prominently in on of the state’s new 20 IN 20 travel listings featuring “the must-see public art around the state.”
The latest in the series that promotes travel in the Hoosier state features murals of well-known Hoosiers, tributes to the past and sculptures by famous or local artists.
“Beautiful murals that span whole alley walls and new innovative sculptures are truly making this state a premier art destination,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Among the features in the listing is Angola’s Imagine Alley that’s tucked into the corner of the southwest quadrant of the Public Square. In addition, the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is noted.
Also mentioned are the 11 new murals spread across the 11-county region in the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s service area, which includes Steuben County.
New Ligonier plant will package salt
LIGONIER — A new owner and new jobs are coming to Ligonier’s industrial park as yet another business capitalizing on the town’s workforce.
Infinite Resources LLC will be occupying the site at 200 Pennington Way in Ligonier’s industrial park, and President Michael Forester hopes to have the facilities operating by November.
Though initially Infinite Resources will be bagging rock salt, the salt isn’t necessarily the main focus in this location. Rather, the bagging process is.
“We’re looking at commodities in general,” Forester said.
Eventually, the facility might bag fertilizer, mulch and potash — anything to use all of the 28,000 total square feet of space spread across different buildings on the property.
Forester said a big draw for setting up his operation in Ligonier was the location. Not only is it in the middle of his major rock salt markets in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Indianapolis, it also is close to the railroad.
Council honors children’s rescuers
ANGOLA — Officers and dispatchers for the Angola Police Department turned the police station into a daycare center of sorts one afternoon in June after officers rescued two young children from a hot car in a store parking lot.
Monday at a meeting of the Angola Common Council, the officers and dispatchers involved all received commendations from the city for their service and going above and beyond the call to ensure the children were safe and cared for.
The children were left in the vehicle when it was 90 degrees outside. Inside the vehicle, reports say it was as hot as 128 degrees.
Officer Evan Howe saw the children when he responded and “without hesitation” he broke the window out of the vehicle to rescue the toddlers, ages 2 and 3. Each child’s hair was wet with sweat and the children were noticeably overheated.
Howe then put the children in his vehicle with the air conditioner running to cool them down.
Officers and dispatchers entertained the children, changed their diapers and fed them while their mother was in for questioning.
State park’s revenues set record
ALBION — The world’s big problem proved big business for Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb designated park employees essential employees, and state parks got the word that they should be ready to reopen on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. On the Wednesday before that weekend, the parks were told they were going to be opening two days earlier than that.
“We went from zero occupancy to 100% in about 12 hours,” park naturalist Kaitlyn Sproles said.
Chain O’ Lakes State Park had a record year for revenue in 2019, Park Manager Sam Boggs said. In 2020, despite being closed more than a month by the pandemic, year-to-date revenues are up 30% from last year’s totals. The campground got so busy that the line to get into the park reached 45 minutes some weekend days.
Census shows Garrett has grown 6%
GARRETT — The City of Garrett is growing, according to the 2020 Census, City Planner Milton Otero told the Board of Works Tuesday.
Results from the completed survey show a 6% population increase in the past 10 years, from 6,286 residents in 2010 to 6,661 in 2020.
Garrett residents self-responded to the census by a rate of more than 75%, compared to 70% statewide. The increase of 375 residents averages 37.5 per year, Otero said. His report also showed 30 new homes are being constructed or finished in Garrett.
Start of early voting draws a crowd
AUBURN — Voters turned out in droves Tuesday to cast their ballots early in the Nov. 3 general election.
Early voting in the general election began Tuesday at the clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
“We have had a large number of voters today,” DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright said Tuesday afternoon. “They started lining up at 7:30 a.m. this morning.”
By about 3:20 p.m., 330 voters had cast their ballots early in person, Albright said.
She said Tuesday was “the largest first day (of early in-person voting) any of my staff has ever seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.