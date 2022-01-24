Sunday’s snowfall and subsequent sunny, at times, weather made for a great time to be outdoors in the Steuben County lakes area. Hamilton Lake was awash with activity, including those who made snow angels, like Dana Vinson, left, and Aubrey Orban. After a bunch of activity, Aubrey, photo at right, makes her way along a path shoveled on the lake, which had been like glass prior to the show. Below, a group of friends take time out from sledding to have their photo taken. They include Cayden Thiel, Henry Werling, Britton Collins, Beckett Thiel and Beckett Collins.

