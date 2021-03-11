SAN FRANCISCO — Brightmark is taking its technology that's being perfected in Ashley and making it global in a market where plastic recycling already has achieved high levels.
Brightmark has entered into an agreement with SK Global Chemical to create a joint venture for a commercial scale plastics renewal plant in South Korea, Brightmark President Bob Powell announced Thursday.
The two have signed a memorandum of understanding asserting their intent to create a joint venture to finance and build a commercial-scale plastics renewal plant in South Korea.
The facility will be capable of converting 100,000 tons of plastic waste into new products each year.
"Plastics renewal is Brightmark’s proprietary advanced plastics recycling technology that has the unique ability to recycle mixed-stream plastics — including types 3-7 that have been historically difficult to recycle — and even contaminated plastics," Powell said.
Unlike the Ashley plant that recycles waste plastic into diesel fuel and industrial wax, the South Korea facility will be fully circular, meaning waste plastic will be recreated into raw plastic, said Chrystal Boone, Brightmark's vice president of marketing.
"It will be a fully circular operation," she said.
All of Brightmark's future operations will produce new plastic stock as its end product, Boone said.
Even the smoothest-running plastic recycling program will not succeed if no one is willing to accept the plastic following collection, Powell said.
South Korea boasts a recycling rate of 86% and the government has taken emergency measures to buy up excess plastic and stockpile it due to a lack of adequate processing capability. These mitigation measures are necessary to help keep the recycling industry afloat as it continues to face a one-two punch: increased plastic waste caused by the global pandemic, following on the heels of China’s decision to cease importing foreign recyclables.
That's why Brightmark has entered the picture.
"SK Global Chemical is an ideal partner for us. Both of our companies share the goal of developing a plastic-to-plastic technology that can create a fully circular technology solution for post-use plastics," Powell said. "SK Global Chemical is working closely with SK Innovation, its holding company, to develop a process capable of converting pyrolysis oil back into plastic at scale, for use in the company’s own plastic feedstock plant. For Brightmark, this partnership is a crucial step toward our 2025 goal of producing 1.7 million tons of feedstock for the production of new, fully recycled plastics."
This partnership also represents the beginning of Brightmark’s planned global expansion, which fits well with efforts to reduce plastic waste in so many developing countries.
"We also know that 90% of the plastic polluting our oceans comes from 10 rivers, and eight of these rivers are in Asia. We know that our plastics renewal technology can be a part of a robust, multi-faceted solution for these waste management challenges, so we will continue to seek opportunities across the region that enable us to make a significant impact," Powell said.
"We know that our partnership with SK Global Chemical in South Korea presents just such an opportunity. Both companies’ shared focus on refining and scaling a fully circular technology for advanced plastic recycling, alongside South Korea’s well-established plastic waste collection systems and readily available plastic waste feedstock streams make it a truly exceptional location for Brightmark’s foray into Asia," Powell continued. "We will continue developing and scaling our waste solutions and we won’t stop until we run out of waste to recycle."
Brightmark broke ground on its first plant in Ashley in 2019. After facing challenges with weather during construction season, the company went up against the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Now, Brightmark is almost at full capacity at its plant in Ashley on C.R. 800S near Interstate 69 where employment is expected to be in the range of 130 people.
Boone said the plant will be at full capacity in May and a community celebration is planned for later in the summer.
