Police arrest three people on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Kyle B. Blotter, 23, of the 300 block of Bidwell Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Austin T. Padgett, 22, of the 3000 of North C.R. 100E, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of theft and misdemeanor charges of theft and unlawfully inhaling toxic vapors.
• Yolanda D. Saenz, 44, of the 600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
