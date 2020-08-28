FLINT — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District is refinancing $35 million in bonds.
The district board held a special meeting on Tuesday evening with the bond refinance the sole order of business. The board voted to go ahead with the change, which will lower interest rates and save an estimated $150,000 per year — totaling roughly $2.5 million over the life of the bond.
District accountant Steve Brock spoke at length about the process during the Aug. 13 meeting.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture bonds, for $39 million, were issued in 2014. The current interest rate is 4.5%. Biannual payments on the bonds fluctuate and are set to go up considerably under the current agreement, said district Superintendent Bryan Klein.
Under the new agreement, payments would be the same every time, set to continue through 2042. The bonds are worth more than $35 million.
District attorney Andy Boxberger will attend a meeting Friday to move the refinancing forward. The district is in the process of being rated, which is a grade given to a bond by various rating services that indicates its credit quality. It takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion.
The interest rate is expected to fall to around 2%.
The district is working with a private firm on the refinancing process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.