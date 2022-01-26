ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will host a career fair at Angola High School from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Nearly 40 northeast Indiana businesses will participate, making it one of the larger career fairs in the region.
Students in grades 10-12 will attend the career fair between 1-3 p.m. to explore job-shadow and internship opportunities. The job fair will be open from 3:306 p.m. for others in the community interested in looking for employment now.
“While recognizing the largest need for employees is in our advanced manufacturing and healthcare professions, we have worked hard to ensure there is representation from all industry sectors so students can connect with the amazing range of employers in our area,” said Dr. Schauna Relue, director of curriculum & instruction at MSD of Steuben County.
“With an increased focus on Graduation Pathways, we want to ensure our students have more opportunities for work-based learning through job shadowing and internships. Juniors and seniors will be signing up for organized job-shadow days after they have an opportunity to visit with the businesses they are most interested in learning more about.”
Students will be leaving their resumes with at least three business representatives so businesses can follow up with students. These experiences will help students better understand what they are looking for regarding future employment and create a meaningful strategy as they plan their courses and internships to complete high school.
“While we can’t guarantee an immediate labor force to help with all the job vacancies that exist, we can help businesses start building a strong pipeline of interested students,” said Relue.
WorkOne Northeast has partnered with MSD for the career fair, helping with logistics and recruiting job seekers. Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana has helped with training materials for the job-shadow experiences and will provide support the day of the event.
People interested in learning more or partnering with MSD can contact Relue by email at srelue@msdsc.us or by calling 665-2854.
