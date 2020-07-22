Monday, July 27

Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.

Angola Investment Fund, Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Suite 1B, Angola, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 30

Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.

Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 5:30 p.m. Budget workshop.

Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 6:30 p.m. Executive session.

Friday, July 31

Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Steuben County Lakes Council, Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1880 W. C.R. 275W, Angola, 8 a.m.

