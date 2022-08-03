HAMILTON — Kingdom Kids Early Childcare is seeking to move to a new building at 6725 S.R. 1 that costs more than $600,000.
The reason for the move is the poor conditions of its current facility — a more than 100-year-old church.
The move will also help the daycare to attain a higher state certificatio, resulting in a better education for the children.
“The bats have probably occupied the building longer than we have,” said Director of Kingdom Kids, Ashley Oberlin.
The daycare is looking to move into the old CTN data services building on the north end of town.
She said the bats find their regular meeting spot in the church tower each year. She recalls having to chase a bat out of the building at 6 a.m. before children arrived for the day.
The slope of the playground behind the daycare also allows rainwater to flow into the building during heavy rain events.
Oberlin has already spent $10,000 in an attempt to repair a portion of the roof that is still in need of repair. She has also paid for other small repairs around the facility.
She said the furnace is so old that replacement parts are no longer available for it and there are problems with the building’s air conditioning unit.
The gaps in between the roof and the building are also an issue.
“Once we had to dig out a dead bird,” said Oberlin.
In the winter, Oberlin said, they have to put heaters in front of the pipes to keep them from freezing. And when it is hot, the kids are hot too, she added, because the air conditioner, just like the furnace, does not function properly in this old facility built in 1891.
“It was meant to be a church,” Oberlin said.
The daycare received the building from the Hamilton Church of Christ who still owns the building. The center is considered an unlicensed church center and pays its own bills.
“For the past seven years we’ve been in here, but it was never meant to be this long,” said Oberlin.
The daycare did a great job turning the old church into a childcare facility. However, along with the pre-K and school age kids who spend their time upstairs, in the old church hall and sanctuary, the daycare has an infant room, a toddler room, and a preschool-room — and all of them are in the old church basement.
There is only one set of restrooms for the 52 kids who are currently coming to the center, said Hester Stouder, a representative of Kingdom Kids board of directors.
Oberlin said Stouder and other church goers decided to start the daycare, because there were no childcare centers in the area at that time.
Now Kingdom Kids is one of the three day care facilities in Hamilton with the two others being in-home daycare centers.
“We are the only one in Hamilton that has Paths to Quality Level 3,” said Oberlin.
Paths to Quality is Indiana’s quality rating and improvement system for childcare.
Oberlin explained that Paths to Quality levels are given by the state, and that means the facility passes regular inspections in terms of safety, staffing and curriculum standards.
“You have to do everything that the state tells you to do,” said Oberlin.
Level 3 in Paths to Quality means that the day care facility has a good standing, and there is only one level higher — Level 4.
Oberlin said that moving to a new building would allow the community to have its first Level 4 Paths to Quality childcare center.
“Nobody else in this area is level four,” said Oberlin.
Kingdom Kids serves children in Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Stouder noted that the center also has children from the neighboring community in Ohio.
Stouder said the community is lucky to have Kingdom Kids because other area centers have closed recently because of the pandemic including the daycare at Fairview Missionary Church and one associated with New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
“There are three centers that we know of in Angola that closed down recently,” said Oberlin.
She said that at this point the center was applying for any grant opportunity if could find to help them relocate.
It is also working with local factories and businesses on partnership opportunities in return for guaranteed spots for children of employees.
Oberlin said that she had already spoken to the Paths of Quality officials, and they said, Kingdom Kids is able to do that, and “it’s just this building that is holding us back.”
For more information or if you want to donate, contact the daycare at 488-3821.
