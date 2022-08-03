Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.