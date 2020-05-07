ANGOLA — One new sign approved by the Historic Preservation Commission is already up and another will be up in the next several days.
Monday, the commission met using Microsoft Teams and gave approval for the signs, one at Sutton’s Deli and the other at The Venue.
The sign for Sutton’s, said Tom Armstrong of Beagle One, is already in place.
“It’s a pretty non-obtrusive sign that identifies Sutton’s,” said Armstrong. “The canopy sign is nice, but people can’t tell Sutton’s is there, though locals know it’s there.”
The sign is a 12-inch by 60-inch vertical blade sign that is black with white lettering suspended from the corner of the second floor of the building. It is non-illuminated and meets requirements for the downtown historic district.
“It’s small, but noticeable,” said Commission President Lee Sauer.
Deb Parcell with Indiana Landmarks said she saw the sign on the application submitted by Armstrong in March and said if the sign were any bigger it would be above the second-story window. Similarly, if it were to hang any lower, it would be at the top of the transom windows.
“The guidelines say no obscuring features,” Parcell said. “This sign is just right.”
Armstrong said his company did a lot of research of 1800s era signs and found that flag signs of this style were quite popular.
The new sign for The Venue is a metal sign that, like the sign for Sutton’s, meets all historic district criteria. It includes black metal lettering and a dark red guitar.
Commission member Lou Ann Homan said she really likes the red guitar in the middle and feels it will really dress the building up well.
“It meets all the criteria and is not a gaudy, neon flashing sign,” Armstrong said.
The Venue has recently undergone a facelift and Armstrong said he feels the sign will really draw attention without making it look like a bar.
“The sign will be up in the next few days,” Armstrong said in Monday’s meeting. “They’ve been waiting.”
