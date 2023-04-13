ANGOLA — Following a successful season of memorable events and recent recognition as Indiana’s “Best New Experience” from the Indiana Tourism Association, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society will be expanding the Indiana Rail Experience this year.
The 1940s-era railroad attraction has expanded its calendar of excursions in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio for 2023.
“This is only a new era not only for our organization but for cultural heritage tourism in the northeast Indiana region,” said Kelly Lynch, vice president of the Fort Wayne Railroad. “There is no other tourist railroad that connects three states together like this one, and it presents a significant opportunity to use our transportation history and attractions as a way to welcome thousands of people to this region. This is just the start of a series of exciting announcements this year and we anticipate this program will continue to grow, especially in Steuben County.”
Operated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society and the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Co., the Indiana Rail Experience has events planned between May and December, including steam-powered fall color tours, Christmas train rides and a hands-on Indiana Rail Camp for young adults and railroad fans.
The season will begin with the Indiana Ice Cream Train operating out of Angola on Memorial Day weekend and special events on Father’s Day weekend.
Returning will be the popular all-day excursions to Hillsdale, Michigan, and Wine and Whiskey Trains that will operate throughout the year.
Included in the calendar of events will also be a special Railroad Open House event featuring several steam and diesel locomotives at the Indiana Northeastern’s locomotive shop in Hudson.
Ticket sales for the season’s initial events will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m.. For more information, visit indianarailexperience.org. Dates, venues and trip details are subject to change.
Excursions will feature both diesel locomotives and historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 on select occasions. Trains include vintage passenger cars from the 1920s through the 1950s, with accommodations in deluxe coach, first-class, lounge and dining cars. Group packages and private passenger car charters will also be available.
Operated entirely by volunteers, the increased number of events this year also means that the Indiana Rail Experience is recruiting this year for positions in event administration, docents, operations, gift store, on-board and customer service roles. Interested participants can apply at fortwaynerailroad.org/volunteer.
Events will be hosted in cooperation with the Little River Railroad, Gramling Locomotive Works, Norfolk & Western Business Car No. 300 Preservation Society, city of Angola, and city of Hillsdale, Michigan, and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
