ANGOLA — The old McCool’s Tavern building is getting a facelift as part of its transition to the Buck Lake Bar and Grill.
Marvin Baker, owner of Buck Lake Ranch Camping and Entertainment, L.L.C. who bought the historical building in November, was approved for a Facade Grant from the Angola Common Council on Monday for renovations.
The grant will provide up to $5,000 to assist Baker in refreshing the old architecture.
Current renovation plans include:
• Painting exterior siding white;
• Exchanging current window and door awnings with black and white rectangular replacements;
• Replacing two exterior doors with black steel-framed entry doors with glass panels;
• Adding black metal raised rib roofing on the north side of the building;
• Removing existing lights and adding black metal outdoor barn lights;
• Adding two exterior metal-framed windows to the north side of the building;
• Removing McCool’s signage and installing Buck Lake Bar and Grill steel signage to front and back of building, and;
• Replacing existing garage door with black metal-framed overhead garage door with glass panels.
While Baker now has the greenlight for renovations, supply chain delays may result in delayed operations.
He hopes to have the facility back up and running in February.
The City of Angola Facade Grant Program is an initiative designed to assist downtown businesses with protecting the architectural heritage and existing buildings’ facades within the designated Downtown Historic Commercial District.
The program offers a maximum of $5,000 per applicant, depending on the type of improvement, and all grants depend on a dollar-for-dollar match by the property owner or tenant.
