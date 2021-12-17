ANGOLA — The days of ISTEP are coming to an end for Indiana high schoolers.
Starting this spring, the state is stepping away from the test it has traditionally used to measure student proficiency in favor of the SAT for federal and state accountability purposes.
At Angola High School, students can choose to use the SAT to fulfill graduation requirements, but the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County plans on providing adequate preparation for everyone since all juniors will be required by the state to take the test in March.
“This isn’t the only way to meet the graduation requirement, but this is our federal and state accountability requirement,” said Schauna Relue, MSD director of curriculum and instruction. “For federal requirements, we must have a test of English language arts, mathematics and science. The SAT meets our math and English language arts portion of that. We still have the biology test to meet the science piece. Only tests that are taken on the state-identified day meet the requirements for accountability.”
Student performance on the SAT will now constitute 60% of the school’s letter grade, but proficiency scores will not be released until the summer following the test.
“There’s no longer going to be a growth measure for the high school when we are calculating the school letter grade. There will be a proficiency on the SAT that is included in our accountability,” Relue said. “For federal, we actually are going to be looking at the ELA score and the math score separately. For the state grade, it’s the average score of the combined test.”
The high school plans to implement SAT lessons that will naturally embed into the curriculum rather than acting as an entirely separate subject.
“Our goal is, when we teach this concept, we’re going to assess it the way we traditionally have, but we’re also going to put on there questions that are SAT-like questions,” Relue said. “Then we’ll be able to continue to use questions like that as bell-ringers and spiraling the work so we’re able to really go back and teach, how do you do this type of question successfully. That’s really what an SAT prep course would look like.”
The College Board, a nonprofit responsible for creating and administering the SAT, has specific guidance on what to focus on during lessons and has a released item repository that is available for teachers to consult in order to understand what types of questions and skills they should be teaching students.
The district has also purchased an assessment resource where teachers can go and pull items that mirror the types of questions on the SAT.
“We have been really diving into the blueprints. We’ve been looking at the types of questions. We have been concentrating in all four core subject areas — what are the types of tasks and questions that are required — and making sure that our curriculum is aligned,” Relue said. “The College Board has actually designed a test that aligns with what we’re supposed to be teaching. So yes, we’re teaching to the test, but the test and the standards are now one and the same.”
Previously, many people criticized the ISTEP for its lack of relevance to schools’ actual curriculum and the diverted time and efforts required to prepare students for its specific content.
The SAT has been criticized similarly in the past, but College Board President David Coleman initiated a revision for the test in 2016 in order to help address these concerns.
“When he [Coleman] took over College Board, his goal was to revamp the SAT to align with the standards that we are required to be teaching that really are based on what students need to be successful in college and career,” Relue said. “It’s based on what we should be teaching in our classrooms anyway. Old SAT prep classes were very test driven with very specific things that you had to know that were only for that test, and that’s no longer the case.”
Through a partnership between the College Board and Kant Academy, students will have access to a free service that allows them to use an SAT diagnostic test or their PSAT results to create an instructional plan based on their deficiencies.
Students are allowed to use their required test scores for college applications, which saves them from having to take the test a second time purely for applications. Students will also have the option to submit their four college choices for free when they take the state test.
“We have been working at the high school on professional development, preparing for the SAT,” Relue said. “We’re optimistic that we can embed that as part of our regular instruction.”
