INDIANAPOLIS — For non-English speakers, getting help in an emergency just got a little easier.
The Indiana Statewide 911 Board, in collaboration with INdigital and the State Treasurer’s office, announced automatic translation services on its Text to 911 service, helping get help to people who need it even if English isn’t their first language.
Speaking at the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency on Wednesday, Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, who chairs the Statewide 911 Board, unveiled significant enhancements to the Text-to-911 system.
People can now send text messages in their native language directly to 911 for help, and they will be automatically translated for the dispatcher. As the dispatcher responds, it will be automatically translated back into the native language of the individual. The system will include 108 languages available for Text-to-911 translation.
“Text-to-911 enables direct access to emergency services for those who are deaf or speaking-impaired, having a medical emergency that prevents them from being able to speak, or in a situation where making a voice call would put them in danger,” said Mitchell. “We’ve already seen the benefits of texting to 911. It allows people in sensitive situations to communicate with law enforcement, and now we are removing the language barriers to those services.”
In 2014, Indiana was one of the first states to begin implementing Text-to-911, and by 2016, all 92 counties had the capability. As a result, Indiana telecommunicators have processed over 1.3 million inbound and outbound text sessions.
Indiana is one of only five states to have Text-to-911 service available statewide, along with Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New Jersey.
“With technology constantly evolving, this upgrade shows why Indiana is on the forefront in providing 911 services to our non-English speaking citizens,” said Ed Reuter, Executive Director of the Statewide 911 Board. “This new translation upgrade will help bridge the communication gap and speed up sending emergency services when every second counts.”
“Our company works to improve 911 service every day,” said Mark Grady, CEO of INdigital. “Strong state programs like Indiana lead the nation with good legislation, targeted funding, and letting us build better systems. Our goal is for everyone to have access to 911 when they need it most. Bridging language barriers and providing more ways to communicate are essential in today’s world.”
The translation service on Text-to-911 adds to the translation options available for dispatchers.
Since 2019, dispatchers at all of Indiana’s Public Safety Answering Points have had access to “Language Line,” which provides voice translating services for 911 callers.
Over the past three years, Indiana telecommunicators have used voice translation services for nearly 70 of the more than 250 languages available. Spanish is the most frequently translated language used, comprising 91% of the translation calls.
Marion, Elkhart, Allen, White, and Tippecanoe counties are the top five users of the voice translation system.
