Angola bicyclist struck, killed by dump truck
ANGOLA — Retired school teacher and Trine University administrator Susah Stroh, 67, of Angola, died from injuries sustained when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a dump truck Tuesday afternoon on Wendell Jacob Avenue near Glendarin Golf Course in Angola.
Police said Stroh was struck by a Steuben County Highway Department dump truck, driven by Jared Perkins, 43, of Montgomery, Michigan.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Angola Police Department.
Kendallville shooting suspect appears in court
ALBION — A Kendallville man alleged to have shot three people, killing one, made his first appearance in a Noble County court Wednesday.
Court-appointed medical health professionals will determine whether Gallops gas station shooting suspect Matthew Rodriguez, 24, can stand trial for murder and attempted murder.
Rodriguez was in court for his initial appearance regarding the June 27 incident at the Kendallville business in which he allegedly shot three people with a handgun, killing one.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery has charged Rodriguez with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
If convicted, Rodriguez could face 45-65 years in prison on the murder charge, and 20-40 years for the Level 1 felony counts.
At the end of Wednesday’s brief proceedings, Noble County Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch ordered Rodriguez held without bond. In the state of Indiana, murder suspects can be held without bond.
Private defense attorney Greg Cranston did make a motion to have Rodriguez evaluated for his competency to stand trial and to determine whether Rodriguez has a mental defect or disease.
Kirsch granted the request. Rodriguez will be evaluated by a psychologist and a psychiatrist, the judge said.
Rodriguez’s next court appearance has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly shot three people with a handgun at the Gallops gas station on U.S. 6 just before midnight June 27, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Authorities said Rodriguez was in the gas station when Smead, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
Rainy June should be good for crops
A rainy June, which brought record levels of rain to some portions of northeast Indiana and the entire state, may have been just what local farmers needed to benefit this year’s crops.
The four-county region — DeKalb, Steuben, LaGrange and Noble counties — saw anywhere from 2.31 inches of rain to 4.93 inches for the six days ending Thursday at 8 a.m. according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
The high end of that rainfall fell somewhere around LaGrange on the Noble/LaGrange county line. The low end of the scale came in eastern DeKalb County.
Elysia Rodgers and Crystal Van Pelt, Purdue Extension Ag and Natural Resources Educators for DeKalb and Steuben counties, said the rain was needed.
“Leading up to the rain events (June 25), we were still 6-8 inches in deficit,” Rodgers said. “Even though we have had a lot of rain, it has helped the water table.”
She said the need for rain was evident because by Thursday morning the majority of the rain had soaked into the ground.
Van Pelt agreed that northeast Indiana — especially a strip along the Indiana/Michigan border — has been under moderate drought conditions for the past several months. As of June 15, Steuben County reported abnormally dry conditions.
“It (the rain) was definitely needed,” Van Pelt said.
Rodgers agreed the excess rain in June could be just what area farmers needed to get through July and save their crops.
“I don’t see any damage to the corn or soybean crops,” she said.
Rodgers said the spring planting season was a good one for area farmers as the weather allowed them to get crops in the ground in a timely fashion.
“Things are greening up and looking good,” she said.
Jim Miller, who farms in the Hudson area, measured 2.4 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon. The rain left portions of his field flooded, but he was hoping for a few days of dry weather.
Miller explained that area farmers need dry ground and wheat with about 12% moisture to harvest.
For the month of June, some areas of northeast Indiana recorded 6.2 inches of rain. It was the second-wettest June on record in South Bend as the National Weather Service recording station recorded 9.67 inches of rain for the month.
Noble COVID test site moving
After more than a year in operation at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, Noble County’s free COVID-19 testing site is moving to Albion.
For those who still need a test for the virus, they’ll be able to get one for free at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion.
“The free COVID-19 testing site has moved to the Noble County Public Library in Albion, Entrance 6 on the north side (back) of the library,” Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said. “This replaces the site previously hosted the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.”
The CLC site opened early in the pandemic as one of the state’s many free testing sites run by OptumServe. That provider was working at the site until the end of 2020, when Vantage Point took over operation of the testing clinic.
Although that clinic is closed, free COVID-19 vaccination is available to anyone 12 years old or older at the Noble County Health Department. Call 636-2191 to set up an appointment.
The Vantage Point testing site is free and doesn’t have any strings required in order to be able to get a test.
Demand for testing has dropped off substantially in 2021 as the virus has receded and as vaccination rates have ticked up in the county. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to be tested if they’re exposed to someone who tests positive for the virus.
Vantage Point also continues to operate free clinics in nearby DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
The DeKalb County site is located at the old Butler High School gym, North Ash Street, Butler, and is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The LaGrange County site is located at the LaGrange County EMS station, 982 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
In Steuben County, the site is located at the Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., Angola, available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Butler door manufacturer to expand
BUTLER — Therma-Tru, which produces fiberglass and steel exterior door systems, has applied for 10-year real and personal property tax abatements to expand its Butler facility.
The company submitted the application, with plans for a $43.6 million expansion that would include more manufacturing space, equipment and 53 new hourly jobs at its Butler facility.
Butler’s Economic Development Commission meets this week to consider abatement requests and make a recommendation to the Butler Common Council.
Therma-Tru currently employs 1,030 people: 917 hourly workers and 113 in salaried positions. The average hourly wage for hourly employees is $20.65, according to the company’s tax abatement application. The average annual salary for salaried employees is $85,000.
The anticipated hourly wage for the new hourly positions is $19.50. The new employees will be directly hired by Therma-Tru, with a 180-day probationary period before permanent hire, the company said in the application.
According to its website, Therma-Tru is the nation’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass and steel exterior door systems. Its company headquarters is located in Maumee, Ohio. The Butler facility was constructed in 1985.
“Our outlook is strong, with anticipated growth in the 15-20% range over the next three years,” wrote plant manager Brian Wirges in the application.
In Therma-Tru’s tax abatement application, if approved, the company expects to start work later this month. Construction will be done in phases, with completion anticipated in December 2024.
Total equipment costs are estimated at $37.1 million, according to the application. That total includes a 23,000-square-foot building expansion — estimated at $6.5 million — for additional space needed for six new molding presses for future growth. The total cost of the presses, which will produce skins for fiberglass doors, is estimated to be $12.3 million.
