LAKE JAMES — Republic Services has pulled out of servicing lake communities and home owners association across northeast Indiana as it says it is trying to concentrate its services.
The decision, announced in August, will not impact municipalities, but it has left many of the larger lake communities, like Lake James, scrambling to find new providers.
"They were actually going to dump us at the end of September and they didn't notify us until August," said Jeff Bell, president of the Lake James Association. That was pushed back until October. "I know it's a pain, but they way they did it to us was pretty crummy."
As it stands now, service with Republic ended today, said a letter written to its Lake James customers dated Aug. 29. Other lake residents say their service with Republic ends in November.
"Due to safety and economic concerns Republic Services of Fort Wayne is discontinuing service to a number of HOA’s and neighborhoods around several lakes in Northeast Indiana. This is, in part, an effort to reduce service footprint. Customers will have 60 days to find a new provider. In addition, customers may keep their containers or request a container removal free of charge," Republic officials said in a Sept. 20 email to KPC Media. The company did not respond when asked which specific lakes would be impacted and when.
Perhaps the largest lake community impacted was Lake James in Steuben County. Republic not only served a majority of Lake James' 900-plus residences, but it also covered much of the people who lived on the rest of the chain, including Snow Lake, Jimmerson Lake and the Otter lakes.
The Lake James Association, with 660 members out of more than 900 properties, historically has tried to encourage its residents to work with one trash hauler. That prevents more than one heavy truck a week running over and potentially tearing up roads, some of which are private.
"We're doing what we can, providing information to our members," Bell said.
Many officials with the Lake James Association have urged customers to contract with Washler Inc., Garrett. Many people on Snow Lake, with nearly 400 properties, have contracted with Washler, one resident said.
Steve Schroeder, past president of the Snow Lake Association, confirmed much of the lake has gone with Washler, which already had a presence in the community. Schroeder said he first learned of the impending change in August from an official with the Lake Gage-Lime Lake Association. Four days later, Schroeder said, his letter from Republic appeared.
Over the years, Lake James and other lake associations have struck deals with trash companies in order to be consistent and keep traffic down. If customers are members of their lake association they might be able to receive a discount, for example. Republic not only offered trash collection, but they provided recycling pickup also, for an additional fee, in most instances.
Republic, in its letter to residents, told its customers to reach out to Washler and Noble County Disposal, Albion, as alternatives for trash collection.
A call to Washler for comment yielded a trip to many voice mailboxes. In fact, the company's automated telephone greeting set the tone for callers ending up in voicemail.
"Thank you for calling Washler Garbage and Recycling. We get pretty busy around here," the greeting begins. "If you end up in voicemail please leave us a message. Normally we return all calls received by 4 p.m. the same day. With Republic pulling out of a lot of areas we are extremely busy. You may not receive your return call the same day. We are doing our best to handle this amazing call volume."
Comment was also sought from Noble County Disposal.
A route driver for Republic, who was not authorized to speak for the company, said Republic was concentrating on keeping its core businesses in municipalities.
"No change here. Our contract is still in effect," Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said.
With municipalities, billing is much simpler, dealing with one entity. With the lakes, the trash haulers have to deal with each individual customer, typically billing on quarterly cycles.
There have been times when associations took care of billing trash service of their members, but those days have since passed.
Another difficulty with the lakes is the roads. Many lakes have very narrow roads that the large trash trucks have a difficult time negotiating. Some companies have had to use pickup trucks to service some areas because their large trucks could not access the lake lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.