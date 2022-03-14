INDIANAPOLIS — Several Indiana counties will receive funds to improve their waterways thanks to $1.5 million in grants awarded through the Lake and River Enhancement program, which is funded through a fee paid when boat owners pay their annual resistration.
There are DNR grants totaling $908,700 to be used in sediment or logjam removal projects and will support 13 projects in 15 counties, with nearly one-third going to the four-county area. The other $597,940 will be used to fight aquatic invasive plants, including 37 projects involving 57 bodies of water in 11 counties. Fifteen of the projects are in northeast Indiana.
Funded projects include grants for both planning and removal of sediment. Removal projects help improve recreation and remove excessive nutrients near inlets. Projects to dredge lake inlets or boating access channels receive the highest priority for LARE funding.
Matching funds are required for the projects, typically lake associations and other groups.
Logjam projects include the removal of massive amounts of debris that block the stream channel. In the four-county area, $273,700 was awarded to three projects in three counties.
Because some woody debris in streams provides valuable habitat, removal projects focus only on large jams that block the entire stream and may cause bank erosion and cutting of new channels.
The sediment and logjam removal projects locally include:
• St. Joseph River, DeKalb County, logjam removal, $70,000
• Waldron Lake, Noble County, sediment removal, $53,700
• Witmer Lake, LaGrange County, sediment removal, $150,000
Aquatic invasive plant control grants help control or manage aggressive non-native species that can out compete native species and dominate plant communities. There was $176,700 in grants awarded in the four-county area.
Some examples include Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed and starry stonewort. The grants can also provide economic benefits to lake communities by improving and increasing public access opportunities for those who fish or pleasure boat.
The aquatic vegetation management projects locally are:
• Big Long Lake, LaGrange County, $21,000
• Big Turkey and Henry lakes, Steuben and LaGrange counties, $26,000
• Clear Lake, Steuben County, $8,000
• Crooked Lake, Steuben County, $6,500
• Hamilton Lake, Steuben County, $39,000
• Jimmerson Lake, Steuben County, $6,200
• Lake George, Steuben County, $6,500
• Lake James, Steuben County, $1,500
• Lake Pleasant, Steuben County, $14,600
• Little Turkey Lake, LaGrange County, $6,500
• Pretty Lake, LaGrange County, $6,500
• Snow Lake, Steuben County, $1,500
• Waldron Lake and Elkhart River, Noble County, $13,000
• Wall Lake, LaGrange County, $4,300
• West Otter Lake, Steuben County, $15,600
LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
This user-funded program benefits boaters all over the state. The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share at least 20% of the cost.
Reports for all past project reports funded through LARE are at larereports.dnr.IN.gov, where you can also learn more about the program.
Learn more about LARE at LARE.dnr.IN.gov.
