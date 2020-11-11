ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission vacated an agriculture-zoned lot in Herman’s Five Buck Run Subdivision Monday during a regular commission meeting.
The address for the property is 1383 S. West Fox Lake Road, Angola and the lot is owned by Tom and Amy Buchs.
Tom Buchs said he has lived in the area for eight years or so and over that time he has purchased several parcels of land and he wanted to combine all of his existing parcels, which required vacating the lot from the current subdivision plat.
“The request is focused on an area that is currently comprised of three parcels of ground which we own,” said Buchs in his application to the commission. “The proposed vacation of lot three, Herman’s Five Buck Run Amended and the modification of boundary lines for the other two parcels which we own will clean up and align parcel lines and reduce the number of parcels from the current three to two.”
Part of lot three will be in a 13.33 acre parcel and the other part of lot three will be part of an 11.07 acre parcel.
“The change in boundary lines will result in total access to all areas of each parcel from the respective road frontages,” said Buchs in the application. “We believe this proposed change will result in two sizable parcels in this area that will help support and maintain, if not increase, the values of all other properties in this area.”
There are no city utilities, rights of way or easements involved as the property is in the city extraterritorial jurisdiction.
