Three people arrested on Monday by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Janet L. Lambarth, 68, of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, Angola, arrested in Lane 440 Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Erick J. Perez, 38, of the 800 block of Creighton Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• James L. Wellons, 33, of the 4300 block of West. U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
