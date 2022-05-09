ANGOLA — Trine University's Franks School of Education honored two graduating seniors with the Jan Wilson Excellence in Special Education award during the university's annual Honors Day ceremony on May 5.
Wilson, an adjunct faculty member in the Franks School of Education for 23 years and a lifelong resident of Steuben County, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26. Wilson taught elementary special education for three decades at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
The Jan Wilson Excellence in Special Education award will be presented each year to one or two graduating special education teacher candidates who exemplify passion, service and commitment to the field of special education.
Wilson's husband Mark and granddaughter Zora were on hand for the presentation in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center.
The first awards were presented to Bailey Pfafman of LaGrange, and Jillian Rejczyk of Wauconda, Illinois.
Pfafman, a dual licensure graduate in elementary and special education, was described by faculty as dynamic, prepared, dedicated and passionate about serving the needs of others.
Rejczyk, a dual licensure graduate in elementary and special education, was described by faculty as a consistent, energetic, poised and effective educator who loves impacting the lives of others.
"Both Bailey and Jill reflect Jan's passion for, commitment to and expertise in the field of special education," said Tony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education. "This annual student recognition will continue to honor Jan Wilson and her lasting legacy to education and our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.