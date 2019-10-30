ANGOLA — Full Potential, a local group that works with special needs persons and their families, will be hosting a workshop that will cover a variety of topics related to the well being of their dependents.
"Families with children and other dependents with special needs, no matter what the age or disability, face many serious questions about how to best prepare for their dependent’s future well being," said Cynthia Church of Full Potential.
The event will be held in the Fireside Room at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. A light dinner will be provided. Gordon Homes, a certified financial planner who is a special needs parent and provides planning for special needs persons, will be the presenter.
The workshop will cover issues such as protecting government benefit eligibility for Supplemental Security Income, special needs trusts, ABLE accounts — Achieving a Better Life Experience — and the importance of a will.
For more information, contact Church at office@fullpotential-inc.org or 527-0077.
