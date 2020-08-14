ANGOLA — Teams are welcome to sign up to compete in a splash archery tag tournament at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center on Saturday, Aug. 22 as a fundraiser for the camp and its annual missions program.
This year’s mission for the camp is Lafwa, missionaries in the Dominican Republic that mission to Haitian refugees. The camp is helping fund a nutrition program that helps feed the children.
The cost is $200 for a team of six players, with a goal of having 12 teams to play in the double elimination tournament.
With the camp unable to hold its annual summer programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Matt Love said they’ve come up with other ways to still utilize the camp and get people involved in different ways.
He met with Global Archery Products Founder John Jackson and the two talked about how to help one another.
“John brought out the splash mat he designed a few years ago for us to use for the month of August,” said Love. “We then thought, how about a tournament fundraiser.”
The mat is 33 feet by 58 feet and is approximately two inches thick.
“The challenge for most people is keeping their balance,” Jackson said. “It’s a two-inch thick mat and it takes a bit to get your sea legs.”
Registered teams can have the mat for an hour to practice prior to the tournament, through Aug. 21, to get the feel for the game and the mat.
The water where the mat is floating is about waist-deep, Love said, and each team will have two players in the water to retrieve arrows.
Four players will be on the mat, per team, at a time. They will rotate to give the players in the water a chance to be up on the mat.
The game requires no experience to play, said Jackson, and it's all in good fun.
“We love to see people having fun,” he said. “Its all about doing what isn’t normally done.”
The masks, bows and arrows are all designed and made locally — Global Archery is headquartered in Ashley — and Jackson said each item can be easily sanitized. The masks are closed-cell so they do not absorb water.
The tournament will be a basic, scored game style with a scoreboard.
Jackson explained the scoring, saying a person hit by an arrow is one point for the other team, if an arrow is caught it’s three points, and an arrow through the opposing team’s target is two points.
The audience will be called on to help keep an eye on hits, catches and the like as well, and Jackson said they will get an explanation ahead of time as to how to call it out.
“We are here to support the camp,” Jackson said. “They have been a good customer of ours for many years and this is also an opportunity for people to get out, have fun and enjoy a great, social distancing sport.”
Love said most of the campers that have done summer camps at LJCA over the last several years have played land-based archery tag, so the game isn’t totally new to those that have come out before.
“This is just another element of that,” he said.
So far this summer, Love said the camp has raised about $1,000 for Lafwa.
“We average $6,000 a year raised, so it’s way down,” he said. “We thought this might be a good, fun way to raise more funds for them.”
There will be food available for sale the day of the tournament. Team check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m.
To register a team for the tournament, call 833-2786 or email info@ljca.org.
