ANGOLA — Barret Sanborn was installed as Worshipful Master of Angola Masonic Lodge No. 236 Free and Accepted Masons for 2020.
The Angola Masonic Lodge was chartered in 1858 and has maintained its presence in the Angola Community since. The Masonic Lodge is located on the southeast corner of Public Square in a three story building, built starting in August 1923 and dedicated in 1924. A new awning in front of the lodge was installed this year to help identify its location.
Officers also include include Benton Davis, Senior Warden; Lynn Blue, Senior Steward; Timothy Billows, Junior Deacon; Glen Rogers, Junior Steward and Assistant Secretary; Brant Moore, Treasurer; Jay Minick, Secretary; Ian Mountfield, Chaplain; Nathaniel Fultz, Junior Warden; William Thielking, Senior Deacon; and John Howell, Tyler.
The Angola Masonic Lodge meets on the first Tuesday of each month, except July and August, at the Masonic Lodge, 35 S. Public Square, Angola. Monthly meetings start with a meal at 6:30 p.m. followed by the stated meeting at 7:30 p.m. Members and brethren from other lodges living in the Angola community are invited to attend.
Men who want to join the Angola Masonic Lodge are invited to inquire from one of its’ officers or to go it’s website at Angolamasoniclodge.com
